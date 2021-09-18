Jimmy Kimmel presents Ellen DeGeneres with Kim Kardashian as her talk show’s season premiere episode airs

The host was presented with an unexpected gift during the premiere episode of season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She was so thrilled that she wanted the complete set!
Ellen DeGeneres spoke with Jimmy Kimmel, a fellow TV host, on Monday, September 13, 2021. The episode happened to be “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” final premiere episode for season 19.
Kimmel was presented with a donkey gadget that dispensed cigarettes from its back. Kimmel was very grateful for the gift and he also gave her a gift.
DeGeneres was surprised by the “Jimmy Kimmel to Live!” host and couldn’t believe he’d gotten her something. He explained he got her a “traditional gift” to celebrate the 19 years her show had been on the air.
Kimmel tried to pull off the surprise by asking DeGeneres if he knew what it was. The host was then amused when DeGeneres revealed that her present was a Kardashian.
To DeGeneres’ surprise, an actual human Kardashian walked out to greet her! “Keeping up with the Kardashian’s” Kim Kardashian appeared dressed in a black jumpsuit with matching gloves and announced:
“I’m all yours!”
A shocked DeGeneres got up from her seat to welcome Kardashian, and they gave each other hugs. The show’s host admitted the reality star was the best gift she’d ever received.
According to ABC News, the final season of her talk show, promised to be a “huge celebration.”
DeGeneres was in awe and proudly told her audience she now had her own Kardashian. Kimmel quipped she could add to her collection by getting a Khloé, Kendall, and Kourtney, and DeGeneres agreed she wanted to collect them all now that she had one.
Besides Kardashian, other stars set to feature in the final premiere week of DeGeneres’ show include Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Charli, and more.
According to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to close the long-running talk program had been in discussion for many years. DeGeneres spoke out for the first time in May 2021.
She said her show was ending in 2022 because she didn’t find it challenging anymore. Portia de Rossi, her wife, and her brother were among those who encouraged her to stop it.
According to ABC News, the final season of her talk show promised to be a “huge celebration.” Fans could expect to walk down memory lane to see early appearances by stars like Justin Bieber and Rihanna.