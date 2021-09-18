Jimmy Kimmel presents Ellen DeGeneres with Kim Kardashian as her talk show’s season premiere episode airs

The host was presented with an unexpected gift during the premiere episode of season 19 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She was so thrilled that she wanted the complete set!

Ellen DeGeneres spoke with Jimmy Kimmel, a fellow TV host, on Monday, September 13, 2021. The episode happened to be “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” final premiere episode for season 19.

Kimmel was presented with a donkey gadget that dispensed cigarettes from its back. Kimmel was very grateful for the gift and he also gave her a gift.

DeGeneres was surprised by the “Jimmy Kimmel to Live!” host and couldn’t believe he’d gotten her something. He explained he got her a “traditional gift” to celebrate the 19 years her show had been on the air.

Kimmel tried to pull off the surprise by asking DeGeneres if he knew what it was. The host was then amused when DeGeneres revealed that her present was a Kardashian.

To DeGeneres’ surprise, an actual human Kardashian walked out to greet her! “Keeping up with the Kardashian’s” Kim Kardashian appeared dressed in a black jumpsuit with matching gloves and announced:

“I’m all yours!”