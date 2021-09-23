Six huge mistakes homeowners make when trying to sell, according to estate agent

As much as people have historically believed that spring was the best time to sell their property, estate agents have long argued that September and October were in fact the ideal months to put your house on the market.

Children are back to school so parents have more time to take their kids out for a viewing. The summer months are still very bright and beautiful with the gardens still in full bloom. Evenings are still lit by the sun.

Michael Chapman, director of Michael J Chapman Independent Estate Agents in Alderley Edge, revealed to Central Recorder’s Fabulous the biggest mistakes owners made when trying to sell their properties.







Forgetting first impressions

As people only get one shot at first impressions, this principle also applies when selling a house, since potential buyers can make up their mind and judge a property within seconds of stepping inside a place.

Michael explained: “Some people will look at the inside of their house before they look at the outside, but kerb appeal is also what people want.







“So I say to people, when you’re selling your house, always look at the front and if it needs tidying, weeding, or a lick of paint, it’s worth doing.”

Spending on doers-uppers

The real-estate expert admitted that spending time redecorating a house which had not been renovated for several years was not much use.







According to Michael, letting a potential buyer viewing the place being sold and spending money on it themselves was a better option.

“Just clear everything out and sell it as is,” He stated that.

Too much clutter

Nothing can put a potential buyer off as quickly as a messy home, as it will give the impression the property does not have enough storage space.

Overpricing

Michael said: “You do sometimes get people who’ve got ideas about what their house is worth which can be very high, or you can get agents who put on very high figures just to buy the instruction.

“I always think, in today’s market, if a house isn’t going under offer within the first couple of weeks, the price is just too high.”







Getting too personal

According to the estate agent, getting a “bit too personal” on your property can be a faux pas.

He added: “You can think you’re adding value to something but if you put in a black high-gloss kitchen or something… People like neutral.”

Choosing the wrong solicitor

According to the real estate director, slacking solicitors are the main reason a sale can fall through.

Michael warns against using in-house conveyancing firms because they are “literally just box-tickers”.

He said: “They won’t move on to the next section and sales will take a lot longer.”