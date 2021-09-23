Hafthor Bjornsson has worries over Oleksandr Usyk as he backs Anthony Joshua win

Hafthor Bjornsson has backed Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk as he feels the size difference will be too big a gap for the Ukrainian to overcome.

When AJ and Usyk enter the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saturday night will see them laying down their WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles.

The mandatory title defense of the former cruiserweight champion has been made by the 2012 Olympic gold medallist. This puts a hold on a potential fight with Tyson Fury.

This will be the 34-year old Usyk’s third fight in the higher weight class. He has been bulking up to meet his opponent.







(Image: Mark Robinson)



Despite him registering a career-heaviest 16st 5lb in July, former World’s Strongest Man Bjornsson feels the unbeaten boxer will still be at a disadvantage on both weight and height.

He told Central Recorder: “Absolutely, I will be watching 100 per cent. I think Joshua will be a bit too big for Usyk.

“Usyk is a great boxer, but there is a height difference and a weight difference. It seems that Usyk has gained some weight.

“So I don’t know how that will affect his performance, he won’t be used to being that heavy. We don’t know how he’ll react to that.

Who do you think will come out on top between Usyk and AJ? Let us know in the comments section.













“Whether it will make him a bit more stiff or what but my money is on Joshua. He’s more comfortable in that weight category.”

Bjornsson has recently transformed his body to boxing. His goal was to lose weight.

He cut roughly 50kg, around 25% of his body weight, ahead of his fight with arm-wrestler Devon Larratt which was originally meant to be against fellow strongman Eddie Hall.







(Image: Instagram)



Joshua, meanwhile, is on a quest to unify all of the major belts, a feat that has not been achieved since the introduction of a fourth major world title.

Fury is currently the WBC holder, but the 31 year-old must overcome Usyk to be able to fight for unification.

Deontay wilder, the Gyspy King will be fighting Fury in the US next week. He has indicated that he will be cheering for Joshua in hopes that they will meet next year.