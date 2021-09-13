Sister Wives Janelle Brown Inspired Many Fans Here’s Why!

Sister Wives Janelle Brown, a star of the show, has inspired her fans via social media by her remarkable transformation in the last few months. Find out what she’s doing to improve her life and how she’s challenging her followers to change their lives too.

Janelle Brown is committed to Wellness

Over the last few months, Janelle Brown has been refocusing her priorities, and it’s starting to show. The mother of six, 52-years-old Janelle Brown has been dedicating her life to full-body health and sharing her progress with her followers via social media. Sister WivesFans have enjoyed watching the celebrity transform and cheered her on. This sister-wife says that she is trying to become her absolute best self, and says while she’s nowhere near the end of her journey, the changes she has made are making all the difference.

What are the Changes Janelle Has Made?

Janelle Brown has been a part of TLC’s reality family for more than ten years. The reality star has struggled with her weight for years, according to viewers. Fans feel that Janelle is more reserved and timid than the other wives because she has always been the most obese. Janelle has been making positive life changes over the past few months. She persevered and made steady, positive changes to her life.

According to ScreenRant. Fans watched episodes from the previous season as they were being shown to them. Sister Wives started to notice visible changes in Janelle’s appearance. She was losing very noticeable amounts of weight and in comparing what she looked like on-screen to photos popping up on social media – she had lost more than even fans had initially realized. How did she manage it? According to the star, she made a conscious effort to live a healthier lifestyle. She started eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

Brown says her friend, Janelle, inspired her to make big life changes. She had lost over 100 pounds recently. Janelle believes that Janelle was inspired by her friend’s positive transformation of her life and gave her the motivation she needed to work on her weight loss and wellness.

‘Change Comes With The Decision To Try’

Janelle shared side-by-side pictures of herself back on August 28th. The photo on the left was one from before Janelle started her journey to better health. The right was a recent photo. It was incredible to see the drastic difference. Clearly, she still looks like herself – but her face is noticeably smaller. Her skin was clearer and her age lines less obvious even without makeup. Even Janelle’s eyes looked happier and less burdened. She looks… healthier – and people noticed.

The photo was accompanied by a long post explaining why she started her journey. The reality star remembers knowing that she NEEDED something – but wasn’t sure what that meant until she heard a friend’s story. Maddie, her friend, was her inspiration and she shared her story.

Janelle insists that her followers can’t make positive changes unless they put in the effort and intention. ‘Change comes first with the decision to try,’ She wrote the proclamation. ‘trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed.’The Sister Wives celeb reiterates that transforming into your healthiest self is not a quick process – it takes time and dedication. It’s a lifelong journey, and one she plans to continue.

Janelle encourages fans to take on the challenge

The celeb revealed that she has lost significant weight and made many positive changes. She claims that she has lost her sugar cravings and that her skin has improved. She claims her sleep quality has improved. ‘I am a whole new me! I feel amazing and this is just the beginning,’ She exclaims.

Janelle adds that Janelle has some advice for people who are hesitant about making a commitment to their health and well-being journey. ‘you just have to decide.’She encourages her fans to believe that their health is worth all the amazing benefits that can come from dedication. The mother of six tells her fans to contact her whenever they feel ready. Janelle opened her arms to her followers, saying that she would be available to offer positive encouragement and support to them.