COVID Battling Wife In ICU Husband finds a touching way to show love to his Beloved Wife!

When Gary Crane’s wife, Donna, was isolated in the ICU for ten days, he went the extra mile to show how much he loved and supported her.

COVID-19 was first discovered in the United States almost two years ago. Yet, thousands of people continue to be infected with the virus.

Donna Crane, a Port Orange resident, was one of them. She suffered severe symptoms and needed immediate hospital treatment.

Donna says that fighting COVID-19 can be the most frightening experience anyone could go through. She recalled having trouble breathing in bed and how it made her feel.

Donna was in intensive care for acute respiratory failure for ten consecutive days. She was already in pain and didn't have Gary Crane by her side.

“I couldn’t see him, and that was the hardest part is not being able to have somebody there.”

Although she was very grateful for the staff at the hospital, COVID-19 at the hospital was frightening. Donna would wake up every night to hear new codes being yelled. She wondered what would happen next.

Recently, a husband and wife married for 20 years passed away just hours apart due to COVID-19.

While she couldn’t see her husband, that did not stop him from making her feel his presence. Gary would arrive at the hospital parking garage every day before he went to Marion County Fire.

He would hold large blocks of block letters with the words “I love you,” His wife will be strengthened and encouraged to fight for his cause.

Donna was helped by the nurses to stand up so she could see her husband outside every morning at eight. Gary

“I just wanted her to know that because I know she was going to be scared, and I couldn’t be there with her, and I just wanted her to know that I’m there.”

Donna was discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home. Although it may be a long road to full recovery, Donna is thankful for this second chance at life.

Donna and her husband are looking forward to being better each day. Donna is making every effort to improve. First-time grandparents

“I just found out, my daughter is expecting,” She. “We’re going to be grandparents, and that went through my mind. I want to hold my baby.”

“The Daniels eventually came around to the idea and were scheduled to get the vaccine in mid-July—the week after they died, their nephew said. The Daniels’ symptoms hit at the end of June and quickly ‘spiraled out of control’ around July 4.” https://t.co/IzWRKS4HMW

— A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) August 18, 2021

Donna is one of the few who survived COVID-19. Unfortunately, many others did not. A husband and wife died hours apart from the virus.

Both of them were unvaccinated and they had teenage children. Although it was a tragedy, the couple’s relatives hope that their story encourages others to take the necessary protection against the virus.