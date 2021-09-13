Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker PDA during the MTV VMAs 2021!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker don’t hesitate to show their love publicly. They sex on the MTV VMAs red-carpet in Brooklyn

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker have no excuse not to be smitten.

They were back at it on Sunday night when they came close to each other on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York was packed with celebrities who entered via the red carpet.

Kourtney, 42, and her 45-year-old drummer boy beau looked happy as they took pictures.

As the cameras pointed in their direction, they laughed together.

Blink-182 star, who is heavily tattooed, wore a black jacket with no top underneath that showcased his body art. He wore black ripped pants and finished his look with thick black sunglasses.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress looked radiant in a shiny, short black dress. The long, strapless mini-skirt with long sleeves was laced in the front from her cleavage down to her belly button.

As the pair shared the moment together, she carried a clutch bag.

They made the announcement after Travis admitted that he has flown five flights in the last month.

The singer had previously vowed never to fly again after she survived a terrifying crash in which four people were killed.

The tragic crash occurred in September 2008 and the musician was among only two survivors. His security guard Charles “Che” Still and Chris Baker, his assistant, were among the victims.

A small plane was about to take off, but a blowout caused it to go over the runway and crash through a fence.

Pilot Sarah Lemmon and James Bland, who were both onboard the craft when it burst into flames died shortly after. They had suffered smoke inhalation burns and heart attacks.

Chris and Che were also killed in the impact. Travis and Adam ’DJ AM’ Goldstein, however, were able to escape the wreckage by using an emergency exit above the wing.

Travis was left with extensive burns on his body.

He thanked his partner, however, for helping him overcome his fears.