Singapore-Exclusive McDonald’s Menu Items: Review, Price, Photos

Next up was the curry sauce, which is eaten with fries.





Marielle Descalsota/Insider







The curry sauce has many fans in Singapore, with McDonald’s even bringing out a limited edition bottled version in 2020. The bottled version of the sauce was so popular that transactions were limited to two bottles per person.

While McDonald’s has never revealed what is in the sauce, one recipe says it’s made with peanut butter, curry powder, garlic powder, chicken stock, condensed milk, chili sauce, soy sauce, and apple cider vinegar.

One packet of the sauce is free with any purchase of a meal. It costs 60 Singapore cents (around 45 cents) for an additional packet, or if purchased on its own without a meal.