BBC Studios Developing TV Series Based On ‘Eve Stranger’ Comic Books

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has optioned the Eve Stranger comic book series and is developing into a TV show.

The outfit’s Drama Productions unit, which is responsible for BBC America Terry Pratchett adaptation The Watch, will produce the TV version, with Sixteen writer Veronica Gleeson set to adapt. No broadcaster is attached as of yet.

The comics tell the story of the enigmatic Eve, an “amnesiac for hire” who has unlimited funds, a jet-set lifestyle and extraordinary abilities.

They were created by writer David Barnett (Punks Not Dead) and illustrated by Philip Bond (Deadline). Released as a miniseries in 2019, Eve Stranger was one of the core titles of comic-book editor Shelly Bond’s Black Crown imprint. Chris Ryall, former IDW Chief Creative Officer and current co-founder of Syzygy Publishing, will serve as an Executive Producer on BBC Studios’ adaptation.

Being Humans exec Matthew Bouch is producing and described the comics as a “a mind-bending journey, a wild mix of complex characters and comic book verve taking us on an action-adventure ride that dazzles even as it deepens in psychological richness.”

“This is a key title in BBC Studios’ push to create unique, bold stories for the international market,” added Bouch.

Barnett said: “I could not think of better hands in which to put an adaptation of Eve Stranger than BBC Studios’ Drama Production department. They totally get what Philip and I were doing with the Eve Stranger comics and I simply cannot wait to see how the high-octane thrills, quirky humour and sheer non-stop adventure is translated to television.”

BBC Studios-owned indie Clerkenwell Films is behind Channel 4/Netflix’s hugely successful The End of the F***ing World, which is also based on a comic.