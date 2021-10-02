Side Effects, Insertion Process, Effectiveness

An IUD is an effective form of long-lasting contraception that prevents pregnancy up to 99%.

There are two main types of IUDs available: hormonal and nonhormonal.

Side effects of the IUD include irregular bleeding, heavier periods or cramps.

An IUD (indicated as long-acting, reversible contraception) is one of the most efficient methods of contraception. Birth Control options available.

An IUD has a failure rate less than 1%. One of the greatest appeals is its ability to be used in multiple locations. "set it and forget it," Says Sophia Yen, MD, CEO, and co-founder Pandia Health.



An IUD is a great choice for those who don’t want to deal the hassle of the pill, where you have to remember to take it at the same time each day, for maximum protection.

The IUD can be used for up to a year after being inserted. 3-10 yearsDepending on the IUD type you choose, it may be. These advantages sound wonderful, but the IUD also has its downsides like any other type of birth control.

We’ll take you through the various types and show you how they work.

What is an IUD?

IUDs are tiny, T-shaped devices that can be placed in the uterus by a doctor.

The device prevents pregnancy by making it harder for sperm to fertilize an egg, though the mechanism for how this happens depends on the IUD type — whether it’s hormonal or non-hormonal.

Hormonal IUDs

Yen explains that hormonal IUDs contain a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, called levonorgestrel. Levonorgestrel is used to prevent pregnancy.

Thickening cervical mucus can make it difficult for sperms enter the uterus.

Prevention OvulationThe release of an egg.

To prevent implantation, thin the lining of your uterus.

There are Four typesThere are hormonal IUDs that can last for between three and seven year. These include:

Mirena This product, which contains 52 mg levonorgestrel, lasts seven years.

This product, which contains 52 mg levonorgestrel, lasts seven years. Liletta It also contains 52 mg levonorgestrel, and can last for six years.

It also contains 52 mg levonorgestrel, and can last for six years. Kyleena This product, which contains 19.5mg of levonorgestrel, lasts for five year.

This product, which contains 19.5mg of levonorgestrel, lasts for five year. SkylaThis product, which contains 13.5mg of levonorgestrel, lasts for three-years.

Although higher doses of levonorgestrel are more effective, they can still cause some side effects. side effectsLike Headachesdizziness, and dizziness. People who are sensitive to levonorgestrel may choose an IUD that has a lower dose of hormonal medication.

Non-hormonal IUDs

Non-hormonal IUDs made of copper are not hormone-free. They can prevent pregnancy up to 10 years after insertion.

Copper can interfere with sperm movements and cause pregnancy. The chances of fertilization or implantation are decreased. Yen explains that copper ions can be toxic to sperm.

ParagardIt is the only IUD available in the US that is non-hormonal.

IUD cost

IUDs are now available as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Should be available free of chargeYen states that there is no copay or deductible if your health insurance covers you.

The cost of an IUD for those without insurance is approximately From $500 to $1,300Yen states that this is possible, but it can vary depending upon your provider.

A majority of states also offer IUDs, and other forms contraceptive methods on a basis. “sliding scale”Please see the Title X Family Planning programYen claims that an IUD can be obtained at a lower price if you are eligible based on your income.

IUDs are effective or ineffective?

There are many IUDs, both hormonal and not. 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. It means that 1 in 100 IUD users will fall pregnant each year.

Furthermore, “one of the greatest things about IUDs is that they remain highly effective over [the] whole time,”They’re inserted White states.

However, an IUD is still possible to get pregnant. Katie White– Associate Professor of OB/GYN at a University Hospital. Boston University School of Medicine.

An IUD can cause life-threatening complications in some cases. For example, an ectopic baby, where a fertilized egg implanted outside the uterus (most commonly in one of the Fallopian tubes), can occur. This could be fatal. The fallopian tube can burstMajor internal bleeding can result.

Notice: There is a risk of an



Ectopic pregnancy

An IUD will actually make it less likely that you get pregnant because there is a low chance of getting pregnant. An IUD won’t cause an ectopic birth.

SymptomsEctopic pregnancy can be characterized by pelvic pain, nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness or fainting. If you believe you are experiencing an ectopic pregnition, seek immediate medical attention.

How is an IUD placed?

Yen states that an IUD can be inserted by a doctor or nurse practitioner. It takes only a few minutes. Some providers will first numb your cervix, then use an antiseptic such as iodine to disinfect the area. Next, the provider will measure how long your uterus is and then Insert the IUD.

Yen states that you may feel some discomfort after the insertion, and perhaps for a few days afterwards. These are some tips to help you manage discomfort.

Because your cervix has already opened, it is best to have the IUD placed in the last few days before your period.

Take 600mg of ibuprofen (about 3 200 mg tablets) half an hour before your appointment.

If you feel cramps, continue to use the over-the-counter medication as directed on the package.

For cramp relief, you can place a heating pad above your uterus.

After your IUD has been placed, there is a small chance of it being removed or your IUD falling out. This can happen in about 0.5% to 8.5% of cases This is much more common if the IUD is placed right after the birth of a baby.

To check if your IUD is in place, you can insert a finger towards the cervix into the vagina. You should feel the IUD strings passing through your cervix.

Insider’s Takeaway

An IUD is a tiny device that is implanted in the uterus to prevent pregnancy. It is effective at 99% and can last for up to 10 year.

Talk to your doctor if you are thinking about an IUD. Discuss your preferences for how long your birth control should last and your medical history. Also, discuss which IUD type is best for your needs.