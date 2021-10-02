Golden Globes Group Names Todd Boehly Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hedge Fund Billionaire Todd Boehly

By Tom O'Brien
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), named Todd Boehly, Eldridge founder, CEO, and hedge fund billionaire as its interim CEO.

He will now lead the Golden Globes team, as the HFPA just added 21 members including many Latino and Black journalists.

“Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said. “As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

Boehly, who is also the CEO and co-founder of Eldridge is an entrepreneur and investor. Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Los Angeles Sparks.

VarietyFirst reported the news.

More to come…

