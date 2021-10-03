Sid Krofft Reminisces and Looks Forward In The 75th Instagram Live

Sid Krofft has achieved many milestones over his long career. He was the opening act of Judy Garland and Liberace, and he also had his own theme park.

He was also the brain behind the TV and movies with his brother Marty. H.R. Pufnstuf Land of the Lost, Sigmund and the Sea Monster SideshowAnd Middle Age Crazy. The majority of them were so bizarre that they were even accused of being drug-inspirers.

Krofft will be 92 years old in October and have been in the showbiz for 82 years. Tomorrow, (Sunday, Oct. 3) he’ll return to Instagram Live with the 75th episode of Sundays with Sid Online variety show featuring celebrity guests, live performers, and viewers “parties”There was a lot of reminiscing.

This Sunday’s guests include David Copperfield, Beverly D’Angelo, Paul Reubens, Debbie Allen and Donny Osmond.

Deadline asked Krofft a few questions about his new venture and his extensive career.

DEADLINE – Why do you use Instagram Live?

SID KROFFTMy 12-minute speech at Hollywood Walk of Fame’s tribute was well received by over 900 people. Kelly Killian, my assistant, told me on the way home that I should be on Instagram to share my stories. It was fascinating to me that I could be reliving my past 28 years as a performer. H.R. Pufnstuf and all the other stuff. I’m sharing my stories, and maybe someone listening might be able use some of my experiences to help them on their journey.

DEADLINEWhat can you do?

SKI’m going to keep on doing this as long people are watching. I declared that it would be my last show on April Fools Day 2021. I was bombarded with messages from all corners of the globe, including tears-filled messages claiming that they watched my Instagram Live every Sunday and looked forward to it. They begged me to keep going. April Fools!

DEADLINE What’s your view on the use of CGI in today’s production, versus the costuming you used to create your fantasies?