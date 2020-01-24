Shylock Day 1 Collection – 1st Day Box Office Collections Of Mammootty’s Shylock

Shylock hit the big screens on 23rd January 2020. Here are the 1st-day collections of Shylock. Shylock has collected 5 Cr roughly in India on its first day. The film got 9 Cr worldwide, 3 Cr overseas on its first day. Also, the film has earned 3.5 Cr in the Kerala state itself.

The film was received well as expected on the first day. The film got a huge occupancy at Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram. Even though some film critics complained about the first half and story, Mammotty fans claimed that film is extremely satisfying. By this we can understand that Shylock is made for fans as in the first half, Almost every scene is fans stuff.

Ajai Vasudev directed the film Shylock. This film contains Mammotty, Meena, Siddique, Raj Kiran in lead roles. This film’s script was written by debutant writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Gopi Sundar composed background score and songs for the film, Ranadive has done cinematography for the film and got edited by Riyas K Badhar.

The film unit initially planned to release the film during Christmas, but later as there’s another Mammotty film titled Mamangam. The film Mamangan has collected around 32.3 Cr on its full run at the box-office

Mammotty is now collaborating with Mohanlal for a multi Starrer film titled Hallo Mayavi which was written by Shafi. The film was scheduled to release on February 1st as of now. Also, along with this Mammotty will be seen in another four films this year. Working for more than 4 films in a year even at the age of 68 is amazing.

The film may reach 20 Cr mark by the end of its first week. 2019 has been a great year for Mammotty as almost all of his films were hits and also got immense numbers at the box-office. This film is the first film for Mammotty in 2020, Hope he continues his success streak with Shylock.