Shudder Acquires Horror Pic Ahead Of Beyond Fest Premiere

Shudder has nabbed worldwide rights to writer-director Sam Walker’s debut feature, The Seed, ahead of its October 5 world premiere at Beyond Fest. The streaming service, which focuses on genre films, will distribute the film to its members in North America and New Zealand, as well as the UK, Ireland and Australia.

The horror comedy centers on Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), lifelong friends that are finally getting some time away together, using an upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Soon, the situation becomes a war to the end.

The Seed was produced by Shudder, Camelot Films and Hardman Pictures, in association with Lipsync Productions, Amp International, The Malta Film Commission and Ingenious Media. Matt Hookings (producer), Chris Hardman (producer) and James Norrie (director).

“Sam Walker’s stunning feature debut blends sci-fi, body horror and pitch-black comedy into one stylish and scary package,” said Shudder’s general manager, Craig Engler. “We are thrilled to plant The Seed in the minds of Shudder members.”

“Very happy to have found the perfect home for my apocalyptic, inter-dimensional, alien sex flick. I made the film to purge the bitterness from my soul and to share it with others. So that I feel better. Which I now do,” Walker agreed. “Thanks Shudder, you’re the best.”

Walker previously wrote, directed and produced such genre-bending shorts as Duck Children, Pool Shark, and Tea Break, among others.

Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions negotiated the acquisition deal for his first feature on behalf of Shudder, with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.