Television Presenter Holly Willoughby Opens Up About Love Of Crystals And Understanding Their Healing Powers.

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her love of crystals and revealed a clairvoyant has helped her understand their healing powers on her new GOOP-style site, Wylde Moon.

Emma, 37, describes herself as a reader, coach, healer, and coach who has worked with crystals, energy, and energy for more than fifteen years. She is also named Energy Editor on Wylde Moon. Holly credits Emma with helping her on her spiritual journey.

Apart from reading Holly’s crystals, Emma, who has previously appeared in wellness segments on Holly’s ITV breakfast show, has also helped the TV star source “ethical suppliers” and taught her how to use the stones for everything from purifying her home to giving herself energy.

Holly shared her top crystals with Wylde Moon on her Instagram Stories.

On one image, she wrote: “Moonstone… a constant favorite.”

On the other, which showed a gigantic crystal: “When you come home and the day has won, and an old school friend sends you a note and a piece of rose aura quartz to say congratulations on Wylde Moon and life instantly feels better.”

Earlier this year, Holly, 41, told This Morning viewer that she even used crystals to stop her seven-year-old son, Chester’s nightmares: “Chester sleeps with a bit of green fluorite, and the last four nights it’s disappeared down the back of his bed, and he’s had nightmares the last four nights.”

Holly, who is also mum to son Harry, 12, and daughter Belle, 10, has been open about her use of crystals over the past few years, sharing pictures of herself meditating with them or sporting them as jewellery.

However, it’s now, thanks to her lifestyle site, which has been compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous GOOP wellness brand, for also sharing a mix of fashion, beauty, and interior design tips, that fans are getting a deeper insight into Holly’s love of the pretty stones.

The 41-year-old revealed on Wylde Moon that her interest in the healing powers of crystals and spirituality intensified while filming I was A Celebrity in Australia in 2018.

She added: “Australia is the land of alternative therapies, and the town that I was in truly had all kinds of things for all kinds of people.

“Through this wonderful kinesiologist called Josie, I really started to unlock pieces of myself, and when I came back to England, I knew that I didn’t want to stop everything I’d learned.

“Now I have things in my own hypothetical toolkit, like meditation and sound baths, that really work for me.”

She added: “I think it’s important that we pick those beautiful things carefully, whether they’re for your home or your body. And that’s not something we should feel guilty about either, because we all love different things.

“Some of them are meaningful, and some of them are utterly frivolous, but they all have their place.”

The TV star, who will be launching a Wylde Moon podcast where she will be chatting to a host of celebrity guests, including former Girls’ actress Lena Dunham about self-care and spirituality, said she started Wylde Moon to give others a space to explore their “true sense of self.”

She explained: “The most important pillars of Wylde Moon are about having a true sense of self, igniting your intuition, knowing your self-worth, nourishing your body and soul through music, food, laughter, sex, passion, beautiful things or all of the above.”