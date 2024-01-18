Shocking: Helen Flanagan’s Daughter Left Paralysed After Terrifying Holiday Health Scare

Helen Flanagan’s Daughter Left Face Paralyzed After Scary Health Scare

Helen Flanagan has opened up about a terrifying health scare that affected her eight-year-old daughter. The former Coronation Street actress took to social media to share an update on her daughter’s condition, revealing that the youngster had suffered a health scare that resulted in paralysis of her face.

Bell’s Palsy Left Matilda Paralyzed

Bell’s Palsy is a condition that leads to sudden weakness or paralysis in the facial muscles. Matilda, the daughter of Helen Flanagan, was affected by this scary condition and was left with half of her face paralyzed as a result. She had to undergo a course of steroids to address the issue.

Health Scare on Holiday in Bali

Helen Flanagan posted a heartwarming photo of herself with Matilda during their holiday in Bali, where she shared the news about her daughter’s health scare. According to Helen, Matilda’s Bell’s Palsy was brought on by a severe eye infection, but she was grateful that the condition had cleared after the treatment with steroids.

Reunion with Coronation Street Co-Stars

In a separate event, Helen recently reunited with her former Coronation Street co-stars, Sally Dynevor and Brooke Vincent, at a wellness event in Manchester. The actress was thrilled to see her old friends and enjoyed the opportunity to catch up with them.

Future Plans and Family Life

Helen Flanagan hinted at a possible return to Coronation Street before her appearance on I’m A Celebrity All Stars. She last appeared on the show in 2018 before deciding to take a step back from her television commitments, focusing on raising her three children: Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie.

Family Holiday in Bali

Prior to these events, Helen had jetted off to Bali for a family holiday with her children, creating cherished memories with her daughters and son.

