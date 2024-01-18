“Houthi rebels reeling as US launches FOURTH round of strikes in response to attacks on ships” – Yemen, Houthi, rebels, US strikes, attacks on ships.

America Launches Fourth Round Of Strikes Against Yemen’s Houthi Rebels – Chaos Explodes at Sea

AMERICA has launched a fourth round of strikes against the Houthis in just under a week in response to the rebel group’s string of ship attacks in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed group has been causing chaos at sea as tensions explode in the Red Sea and the Israel and Gaza conflict rages on.

US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Response to String of Ship Attacks

The strikes targeted several sites that were prepared to launch attacks, a US official confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. It comes after the Houthis attacked an American cargo ship sailing under a Marshall Islands flag off the Yemen coast. The group have also vowed that “more attacks are coming”. The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed on Wednesday that a response to the American and British attacks is inevitably coming, and that any new attack will not remain without response and punishment.

Marshall Islands-Flagged Cargo Ship Targeted by Yemeni Armed Forces

An official statement read: “The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Arab and Red Bahrain within the legitimate right to defend dear Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.” The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle southeast of Aden as it was heading east along the Gulf of Aden, according to maritime security firm Ambrey. Just yesterday, the US military pounded the Iran-backed rebels with another airstrike on a stash of anti-ship ballistic missiles in Yemen. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted four anti-ship missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country.

Houthis Vow “Unimaginable” Revenge in Response to US Military Strikes

Since the UK and the US smashed dozens of military targets last week in Yemen, the furious rebel group has vowed “unimaginable” revenge. Earlier on Tuesday, a missile fired from Yemen hit a Greek-owned cargo ship in the Red Sea. The incident took place 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, the UKMTO said. Tuesday’s attack comes after the Houthis hit a US-owned cargo ship with a three-rocket barrage on Monday.

Iran’s Attack on Pakistan and Its Fallout Threatens to Open New Front in Middle East Crisis

Meanwhile, Iran’s strike on Pakistan and its fallout has threatened to open a new front in the Middle East crisis as it spills into Asia. Iran attacked targets inside Pakistan with bomb-carrying drones and rockets reportedly killing two kids. Pakistan has slammed Tehran for the “unprovoked” strike – but Iran’s military accused the so-called “terrorist” group of attempting to storm their border only weeks ago.

Iran’s Drone and Rocket Attack Inside Pakistan Escalates Conflict in the Middle East

Iran has since admitted carrying out the deadly strike on Pakistani territory, the BBC reported. Reports said they targeted bases belonging to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, who also have a presence in Iran itself. Iran’s foreign minister said the operation targeted the militant group Jaish al-Adli, which he described as an “Iranian terrorist group” in Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan’s government recalled its ambassador to Iran and has blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning.

Ramifications of the Attack on Pakistan by Iran

The group raged on Tuesday that six bomb-carrying drones and rockets struck homes belonging to the militants, their wives, and children. They claimed two children had died in the ambush and two women and a teenage girl were injured. The attack further fuels conflict in the Middle East, which is a tinderbox ready to be lit as tensions explode in the Red Sea and the Israel and Gaza conflict rages on. It also adds pressure to the already tense relations between Iran and Pakistan, countries that have long eyed each other with suspicion.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthi rebels are terrorizing vessels in the Red Sea and now their bases were blitzed in US and UK strikes – but who are they? The Shia militant group, which now controls most of Yemen, spent over a decade being largely ignored by the world. However, since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, they sprung from relative obscurity to holding roughly £1 trillion of world trade hostage – turning one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes into an active warzone.

In conclusion, the relentless attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea continue to reflect the rising tensions in the Middle East, and the conflict’s far-reaching implications are evident as the crisis spills into Asia and impacts international relations.