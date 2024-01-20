Shocking: Doctor Who Companion Millie Gibson Sent Packing After Just One Series

Doctor Who Companion Millie Gibson Axed After Just One Series – Who’s the Replacement?

Doctor Who’s sidekick Millie Gibson has been written out of the show after just one series. The former Coronation Street star was expected to stay by the Doctor’s side for at least two full series but the show’s bosses had other ideas.

What Happened to Millie Gibson in Doctor Who Season 14?

Millie, 19, who plays orphan Ruby Sunday will be replaced by Varada Sethu for Ncuti Gatwa’s second run as the Doctor. In the past, some companions have stayed for just one year, including Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, but most enjoy longer stays, like Jenna Coleman as Clara Oswald who stayed on the show for four years.

What’s Next for Millie Gibson After Leaving Doctor Who?

Millie played Kelly Neelan on the cobbles for three years before leaving the soap in 2022. Announcing her departure on Instagram, she said: “It’s with a very heavy, but full heart that it is time to say goodbye to Kelly Neelan. These past 4 years have been like no other and I can’t begin to describe how much I’m going to miss this place and the people in it. “I’ve had the honour of being surrounded by such talent and kindness over the years and have met friends and a second family for life. I’ll never forget my time here or the memories it has given me,” she added.

What Are the Reactions to Millie Gibson Leaving Doctor Who?

Ncuti also took a moment to share his thoughts on Millie: “Millie is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie.” Showrunner Russell also shared his thoughts on Millie joining the gang, where he stated that “It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Who is Varada Sethu, the Replacement for Millie Gibson in Doctor Who?

Ncuti’s next companion Varada has already started filming at the studios in Cardiff. She’s best known for her role as Cinta in Disney’s 2022 Star Wars spin-off Andor as well as Sky’s action drama Strike Back. In 2016 she played Aisha for two episodes of Doctor Foster alongside Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel.

One BBC source told The Mirror: “Varada is a real gem, Russell was just blown away by her talent. The cast and crew have really warmed to her and he’s sure the fans will too.”

What Other Works Are Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu Known For?

Ncuti made his debut as the new Time Lord on Christmas Day last year and he was catapulted to fame after being cast as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education. Best friends with Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, and one of Moordale Secondary’s most complex figures as he explores his faith and sexuality. Speaking of his role as the Doctor at GQ’s Men of the Year, he said: “My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up.”