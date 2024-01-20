Iconic Rapper Shuns £80 Million OnlyFans Deal Over Marriage Fears – Exclusive Interview

Snoop Dogg Turns Down £80m Offer from OnlyFans for Shockingly Relatable Reason

Snoop Dogg had been offered a lucrative deal by the racy subscription site OnlyFans, but decided to pass on a staggering £80 million paycheck. The popular rapper, who has been married to Shante Broadus since 1997, declined the offer, citing concerns that it would negatively impact his marriage.

The Multi-Million Pound Offer from OnlyFans

OnlyFans made a jaw-dropping offer of £80 million to Snoop Dogg, hoping to entice him to join their platform. However, despite the incredible sum, the 52-year-old rapper turned down the deal. His main reason for refusing was his fear that it would jeopardize his relationship with his wife. According to Snoop, “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ I’m like, I got a black wife. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”

The Celebs of OnlyFans

Even though Snoop Dogg chose not to pursue the staggering offer, many other celebrities have embraced the opportunity to monetize their content on the platform. Notable figures like Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, model Amber Rose, and UK celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona have utilized the site to earn substantial amounts of money by sharing exclusive content with their fans.

Unique Success Stories

Iggy Azalea’s earnings have propelled her to the top of the list of highest-earning celebrities on OnlyFans, surpassing chart-topping artist Cardi B. Reports indicate that Iggy has earned over £37 million, while Cardi B has made £35 million from the platform. This serves as a testament to the powerful monetization opportunity that OnlyFans presents to public figures willing to engage with their fans in new and intimate ways.