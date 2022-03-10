Sherri Papini, Mom Accused of Faking 2016 Kidnapping, Runs From Media as She’s Released on Bail

A California woman accused of staging her own kidnapping in 2016 ran from photographers as she was released from jail on Wednesday.

Sherri Papini sprinted out of the Sacramento County Jail after posting $120,000 bail.

Prosecutors argued against her release, warning she’s an “extreme flight risk.

Prosecutors also revealed that Papini was at her kids’ piano lesson when she was arrested by FBI agents last week. According to the district attorney’s office, “She screamed ‘no’ and ran away from them and resisted arrest.”

Papini is accused of faking her own kidnapping six years ago, when all along the FBI says she was shacked up for three weeks with an ex-boyfriend 600 miles from where she lived.

Papini’s attorney argued in court that she be spared an ankle monitor, because the restraint would be “traumatizing” due to her supposed abduction six years ago.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson calls Papini’s story a “farce” that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Super frustrating for law enforcement, disheartening to the community and a complete fraud,” Johnson said.

Papini had to surrender her passport and any firearms and was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Her next hearing is set for March 25. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.