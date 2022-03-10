Camilla Parker Bowles Explains Her Long-Term COVID-19 Side Effects

Camilla Parker Bowes, who celebrated International Women’s Day March 8th, shared that she is still suffering from the effects of COVID-19 her month prior. Hello! magazine. Telling the crowd she “still can’t get shot of it”And her “voice might suddenly go,”Evidently, the Duchess has not recovered from her latest illness. The duchess of Cornwall noted that Prince Charles may still be suffering from the long-term effects. “start coughing and spluttering”While speaking in public.

The Economic TimesAccording to reports, Camilla has been triple-vaccinated just like Prince Charles. He was first tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020. He said that his wife was not vaccinated, unlike her husband. Sky News that he “got away quite lightly”On his first positive diagnosis, he felt great! “lucky”It was a mild case. Even with their recent “recoveries,” the pair has gracefully continued their royal duties and showed support to the members of the Ukrainian community in London recently. In a Tweet on March 1, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he and his family “are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time”During Russia’s Invasion.

We wish the duchess a speedy recovery and look forward to hearing more information about her health.