Sharon Stone Stuns at 2021 Met Gala Posing in a Shiny Thom Browne Outfit Featuring Glittering Cape

Sharon Stone, 63 years old, showed that she still has it with her stunning appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. The black Thom Browne cape covered the top of what she was wearing underneath.

The cape had white sparkles and glittered that she moved in regally. Two women assisted her with her cape as she made her way to the steps at the event.

Sharon Stone at the Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City | Photos: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic and John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Upon arrival at the bottom of the steps, Stone stopped to have her assistants help her with removing the cape. As Stone removed the cape, cameras went wild as she showed off a matching gown underneath.

The Emmy Award winner’s gown covered her from head to toe. She accentuated her look with sparkly green earrings, shiny black heels, and a matching small black purse.

Sharon Stone has seen leaving the Stephane Rolland office building on January 28, 2020, in Paris, France | Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

At one point, she stopped to chat with co-host KeKe Palmer on the red carpet for the Vogue Livestream. Stone confessed her whole outfit was designed from a dress that Browne’s mother once wore.

The Met Gala wasn’t the only place the actress showed she was a fashion icon. The “Ratched” star was seen at a photoshoot for a Dolce & Gabbana campaign in Venice in late August.

Stone again wore several black sheers. In one image, she gave a different spin to the little black dress while posing inside a restaurant wearing a figure-hugging lace-paneled dress.

A different, darker dress with long, sheer sleeves was worn outside. She was photographed alongside some male models and also had solo shots in St. Mark’s Square.

Stone was also photographed with a pair of pants during the photo shoot. Stone showed some skin in a black, strappy lace bra and belted pants.

The actress returned to the set a few days later to continue the shoot. A black, long-sleeved, black dress was worn by the actress with a matching mesh bra. Several male models were also present in black tuxedos.

Sharon Stone’s high-fashion Venice photoshoot interrupted by pigeons https://t.co/ZG8KwbJHSm pic.twitter.com/oA7Z2DHHqW

— Page Six (@PageSix) August 30, 2021

At one point during the photo shoot, some unexpected guests intervened. A flock of pigeons crashed the scene in St. Mark’s Square.

But instead of freaking out and packing up, Stone embraced the chaos. Stone placed one hand on her head, and the flock gathered around her high-heeled feet.