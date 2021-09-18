Why Being A Single Mother To 8 Kids Has Affected Her Fortune

Kate Gosselin is both revered and villainized for her famous role as the headstrong mother of eight. From 2007 to 2019, she gave us a glimpse into her parenting journey on a string of reality series—the most notable being TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8.

After her divorce from Jon in 2009, Gosselin attracted as much attention through tabloid headlines than she has via television ratings. Many have wondered if she exploits her children to make a name for herself. Accusations from her ex beg the question of what Kate Gosselin’s net worth would be without a reality TV career. Check out how her life has changed since becoming a household name and how that has affected her financial situation.

Kate Gosselin’s Reality TV Career

Kate Gosselin’s first encounter with reality TV was in 2004 on the NBC program Home Delivery. She returned home with her 10-week-old sextuplets after discovering that her Pennsylvania home had been completely remodelled to accommodate them.

The family then filmed two specials for Discovery Health Channel—Surviving Sextuplets and Twins and One Year Later—before they finally scored Jon & Kate Plus 8. The series debuted in 2007 and moved to TLC after two seasons, where it was one of the network’s highest-rated programs.

The couple divorced in 2009, but TLC wasn’t ready to give up on their biggest stars. The show was rebranded Kate Pus 8 and ran for six more seasons until 2017.

According to the International Business Times, Gosselin’s salary steadily increased over the years. She reportedly earned $22,500 per episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8, but by 2014, her paycheck jumped to $40,000 per episode.

Gosselin continued to use her celebrity to get more reality TV jobs. She was once up for consideration to co-host a talk show with Paula Deen, and there were also rumors that she was a potential candidate for The Bachelorette.

Neither panned out, but Gosselin did score a spot on Season 10 of Dancing with the Stars. According to Variety, contestants are paid $125,000 for the show’s rehearsal period and can earn up to a maximum of $295,000, depending on how deep their run is. Gosselin did a poor job, only making it to the fifth episode before she was eliminated.

She also served as a guest co-host on The View and participated in a 2013 episode of Celebrity Wife Swap.

In 2019, TLC gave Gosselin a third shot with Kate Plus Date. The one-season series followed Gosselin’s journey as she worked with relationship professionals and got back in the dating scene.

Her Financial Struggles

It’s no secret that Gosselin has financially struggled since becoming single again. Immediately following the divorce, it was reported that she won primary custody of the children, as well as their large home. But her lawyer, Mark Momjian, told Us Magazine that Jon had removed $180,000 from the couple’s joint bank account and had only returned $28,500 of it. In Pennsylvania, Kate claimed that she only had $1345 to pay her bills.

2013 was the same. Gosselin told People that she was “living very carefully” and “piecing and patching together” income from various sources.

“To not have a reliable income is scary,” According to her, the outlet was right. Gosselin, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse prior to TV fame, added that she wasn’t interested in going back to her first profession because her entire salary would go to child care alone.

Her ex-husband was an IT professional at the time and took a different approach.

“For the foreseeable future, I just go to work,” Jon told People (via Yahoo!)Jon told People (via Yahoo!) “If a TV gig happens for me, great. If it happens for Kate, yay. In a recession you can’t be choosy.”

That same year, she appeared as a guest on an episode of Bethenny. The talk show host was not afraid to get to the bottom of the matter and ask, “Where did all that money go?”

Gosselin admitted at first that she had spent some of her income for personal reasons, such as a tummy-tuck. She also stated that the reports about her wealth were exaggerated and that she prioritized spending.

“The majority of what we made, I personally took and put in a college fund for them, because they will go to college,” She stated that she was proud of her wealth. “I use coupons, we don’t wear the top brands…those things to me aren’t overly important, but college, school, and the house where they live is important.”

Gosselin has since ceded custody of two children—Collin and Hannah—to Jon, but making ends meets is remained a challenge. In October 2020, she put her home on the market for $1.299 million—not much of an increase from the $1.1 million that was spent to purchase it in 2008. The Gosselins’ home sold in January 2021 for just under $1.1 million, meaning she took a loss on the transaction.

Andrea Novak sued her one year earlier for more than $55,000. Novak claimed that Gosselin, “willfully failed or refused to pay employee contributions, employer contributions, reimbursement, interest and/or penalties as required under the US Law.” Lucky for her, the complaint was eventually dismissed.

In September 2021, The Sun reported that Gosselin—who said she would never go back to nursing—had in fact filed for a license to practice in her new home state of North Carolina. She also has a Pennsylvania license for nursing, which she kept active until October 2021.

Kate Gosselin’s Net Worth

According to multiple websites, including Celebrity Net Worth, Kate Gosselin’s alleged net worth currently stands at $500,000.

It’s an unfortunate state of affairs, given Gosselin’s many lucrative opportunities outside of television. During the height of her fame, she was known to command up to $30,000 per event in public speaking fees. She also wrote three books: Multiple Blessings (2008), Eight Little Faces (2009), and I Just Want You to Know (2010). Each one nabbed a spot on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

She even had a stint as a blogger for CouponCabin.com, which would have suggested that she’s great at pinching pennies.

But we can’t account for the money that Gosselin says she squirreled away for the kids’ college tuitions. According to daughter Cara’s LinkedIn page, she currently attends Fordham University on both a scholarship and tuition award.