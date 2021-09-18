Gogglebox’s Paige Deville had ‘irreversible fall out’ with mum amid dramatic exit

Gogglebox’s Paige Deville has quit the popular Channel 4 show following an “irreversible” split with her mum.

Paige and Sally Deville were regular guests on the award-winning series. Paige recently announced her intention to leave the show.

“There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum. The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible,” She elaborated.

“It is very sad but that’s life, unfortunately.”

She went on to tell BirminghamLive: “My mum said she would no longer be filming Gogglebox. The show offered me an opportunity to work with another family member but I didn’t want to work with anyone else, my mum and myself had started the journey together and I wasn’t going to film with anyone else.”







Explaining that filming takes a long while, Paige revealed that filming would start at 3:30pm and finish after midnight, while they were paid just £100 for each filming session.

She also revealed that filming the show is “tough”, saying: “You would stop to go to the toilet but other than that you wouldn’t have a break. You would eat while filming.”









She then recalled the time that her mum had her arm around her for four hours because the producers didn’t want her to move her arm, adding: “It isn’t as glamorous as you might think. It is very hard work.”

This comes as Paige recently slammed the show for its lack of aftercare.

Taking to Twitter, Paige penned: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox. It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions and zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex-cast, their NTA winners.”







She said: “I felt i didn’t really have any support after the split with my mum. They sent me a number to speak to a therapist. But i didn’t feel like there was much after care support.

“The people on Gogglebox don’t start out as stars. After being spotted at my hairdressers, I was scouted. I was not a reality TV star like others who have built up a reputation.

“You are thrown into the lion’s den being exposed to trolls on Twitter. They take over your life. I bought a car and Gogglebox contacted me to say i need to make it clear the purchase wasn’t endorsed by them. Your life is controlled somewhat by them.”

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

