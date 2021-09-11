Michael Owen Best Tweets From killing a rabbit to X Factor moan!

Michael Owen is known for his crucial goals and Man of the Match performances, though some of his brilliant old tweets aren’t to be forgotten either.

The 41-year old came through Liverpool Academy before making his debut in 1995/96.

Owen was a regular in the league and scored 118 goals over eight seasons. He then left Real Madrid for Spain, but he struggled to find his feet there.

After bouncing back at Newcastle, he became a fan favorite and then left for short periods at Stoke City and Manchester United.

But back then, players were not media trained nor overly tech-savvy, and Owen is a prime example of what happens when that isn’t the case.

Here are some of Owen’s best-ever tweets…

Public plea

We start with some light-hearted humor from the ex-England striker, as he shared a picture of his dogs in a posing position. ‘peculiar’He was a gentleman and he requested the same treatment for his wife. The kids are really going to find that one funny when they grow up…

What is a? ‘Christmas’What is the best way to get started?

Christmas is for most people the best time of the year. Owen appears to have slept through 25 of the 25Th of December for most of his life until he came to realize that the whole thing was great fun.

Trolls: How to Deal

Owen is a laid-back, easy-going guy. As @JT1zzle discovered, Owen can be a snob.

Michael ‘Movember’Owen

In a hilarious and funny tweet, the ex- Liverpool striker shows his Movember achievements with a selfie, untopless.

For the followers: A cute update

Social media is all about letting your friends and followers know about what you’re doing, where you’ve been, etc. And although some of Owen’s previous tweets are obscure and random, he seemed to grasp the whole Twitter malarkey in this post.

Saturday Night TV

Previously, Owen has spoken about he didn’t enjoy films… but classic Saturday night television too? No. The winner of the 2014 series, when this was tweeted, was Ben Haenow, he’s released a few songs since but nothing that’s topped the charts.

Poor Peter Rabbit

This tweet is my personal favorite. Emotion. Storytelling. Succinctness. People would often forget about such an incident. But Michael needed to inform us of what happened on his return trip.

Owen meets a squirrel

We have this time a two-parter, with Owen displaying very different emotions in each. Chalk and cheese, if necessary.

Owen shows off two cracking shots of a squirrel that had decided to be resourceful and steal a few mouthfuls of bird food, but when caught in the act he/she had to scare off the witness – Owen.

Dad jokes

They are funny, no matter how you feel about them. In this simple but effective tweet, Owen poses in front of a sign pointing guests at an elite sports event into a hall, questioning where he should go if he doesn’t fall into the select group.

Speed demon

Owen ends the show with an angry tweet. He explains how frustrated he feels about the M6 speed limits. Owen is like most football fans on Saturdays and is racing to get home and watch the scores roll in. Never change, Michael. Never change.