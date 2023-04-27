Shakira’s ex-girlfriend Gerard Pique calls her a vile name after a diss song.

As tensions continue to rise between Shakira’s new girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique a horrifying nickname has been given by the Colombian star to his former lover.

Shakira, Pique and Clara Chia are both known by brutal nicknames. They have surprised fans.

6 Shakira was called some nasty names by “her replacement” Rex

6 Pique posted a picture of him and his new love earlier this year.

Clara Chia has referred to Shakira by various names, including “old” and “witches”.

Shakira’s replacement has been given creative nicknames, including “dead moth”.

Antolin stated: “The incident was an absolute surprise.

Clara Chia was called a ‘little dead flee’ by Shakira.

It is an expression in Spanish used to denote someone innocent and above suspicion.

“Shakira didn’t see her as a threat, because she wasn’t a beautiful woman. Instead, she was a pretty normal girl”.

The nickname, given by Pique’s ex-teammates to Shakira was revealed in January.

The ex-footballer’s pals reportedly nicknamed Shakira “La She is also known as “The Boss”, because of her indifference towards the other members.

Spanish television program Ya es Mediodia stated that Clara Chia Marti, 23, is Gerard’s girlfriend and she fits into his group of friends much better than Shakira.

They said: “Shakira never mixed with Pique’s lifelong friends, nor with the wives of other footballers.”

According to the show, the Colombian superstar also did not get along with much of Gerard’s family.

The ex-Barca star and Shakira made the bombshell announcement back in June after 12 years together.

The artist reportedly discovered Pique’s infidelity after finding a jar of her strawberry jam had been eaten.

Pique, it’s claimed, follows a very strict diet. She wouldn’t have touched the jam and her children would also not.

The former pair went through a dramatic divorce and were embroiled in a bitter row over the custody of their Children are a great way to get involved in the world around you. and their £12m mansion.

The ex-couple eventually agreed Shakira would move to Miami with her sons with Pique being allowed to visit them for ten days a month.

The ex-couple also agreed to sell their five-storey Barcelona property.

6 Shakira, her sons and their parents have now relocated to Miami. Mega Agency Credit

6 The court case was brutal, but she eventually won custody. Credit: Getty

6 They were married for over ten years Credit: AFP