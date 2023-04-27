Four in a bed couple furious as contestant won’t stay due to ‘kicks in the teeth’ complaint

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

After some unfavourable comments about the show, ONE Four-in-a Bed couple was left in shock.

Dave and Karon welcome their guests to their Staffordshire glamping campsite.

Dave and Karon looked startled by the feedback

2

Dave and Karon appeared startled at the feedbackCredit: Channel 4
Pav was unhappy with the bed

2

Pav wasn’t happy with his bedCredit: Channel 4

The Channel 4 program showed their guests to the individual huts and left them impressed with first impressions.

The host insisted that they have put their “hearts and souls”, into creating the ideal getaway and are keen to amaze over their guest.

Dave said: “I hold pretty high standards.”

Even though everything seemed to go smoothly during the trip, a couple’s true feelings were revealed when they filled out anonymous feedback forms.

Pav and Heena’s shocking announcement that they will not return to their lodgings was a devastating blow for Dave and Karon.

They were not complimentary in comparison to what they heard from others.

Karon felt shook after she read the comments. She said, “It was like a punch in the mouth”.

Pav was very critical of Dave and Karon for not allowing him to use the provided bed.

The student claimed that a lack in sleep was the reason for his low score.

Fuming Karon: “I don’t like six.”

Pav’s sleeping was disturbed by other factors.

The weather was also noisy, and he complained about his sleep.

Karon, baffled by the form, said: “Sorry, but short of performing a rain-dance, we cannot control the water!”

Karon Dave were comforted by the fact that the other guests didn’t have the same complaints. They decided to focus instead on the positives.

