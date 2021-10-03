Shakira is spotted in her first outing after revealing wild boars attack

Shakira is no longer feeling like “La Tortura,”Or so it seems.

The global superstar appeared to be in good spirits after she was seen for the first time since revealing she was recently attacked by two wild boars. Saturday, Oct. 2: “Don’t Wait Up”A musician was seen enjoying fresh air.

Photographers captured Shakira flashing a wide smile and squinting her eyes from the blinding sun during her out and about.

The Grammy-winning Grammy winner wore a simple white T-shirt with a matching pair of sweat pants and ankle boots for her afternoon outing.

The “Chantaje” singer’s sighting comes a few days after she told her Instagram followers about the harrowing encounter she experienced with her 8-year-old son Milan in a Barcelona park.

“Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag,” Shakira Instagram Stories sharedOn September 29. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.”