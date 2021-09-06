Sexism Against Female Mechanic Man tells she doesn’t belong in the Body Mechanic World!

A woman caught her male co-worker’s sexism against her as a female mechanic and claimed she should go to college instead.

Despite living in a modern age, stereotypes remain prevalent in society. One example is gender roles and careers.

A TikTok user named @mechanicchickjess recently shared the discrimination she experienced at work as a female mechanic.

The TikTok user captures her colleague claiming she doesn’t belong in the mechanic industry.

This viral clip showed her male colleague telling her she was not fit for the body mechanics world. He :

“You should be out doing something with your life. Going to college […] Don’t be here because this is a man’s world.”

Jess has compiled videos of her performing mechanic work such as changing tires or fixing car parts. Through it all, she appeared genuinely happy.

Photo of a female mechanic working.

The TikTok post received many comments from angry users as well as women who supported Jess. A user named “Jesse” was one of the commenters. :

“Guys will post a pin up picture of a girl working in a car in their room but then get mad when they actually see it in real life.”

Another user shared her experience. “I work in a male-dominated field myself, and I’ve heard the same things, but now I’m their boss. You’re doing great, my strong sister,”The comment was read.

US data indicates that 97% of mechanics/automotive service technicians are men. The average wage is over $9,000 less than the wages of females working in the same industry.

According to the 27-year old, she was denied entry onto a Miami party bus because of her plus size.

Research also showed that auto-repair outlets charge an additional fee Women would give more to females than they would to males, which is gender discrimination at its best.

Other forms of discrimination, aside from the perception of women as less than men in society, are still common among societies.

One of them is weight discrimination. Fallon Melillo, a TikTok user who advocates body positivity, shared his story online.

According to the 27-year old, she was denied entry onto a Miami party bus because of her plus size. In addition, she found that the website only allowed slim and fit people to board, regardless of whether they had purchased a ticket.

Later, the event website removed the post and replaced the message with a subtle way to inform big women off.