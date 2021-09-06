Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Ever film in the Real Place? Chesapeake Shores Actually a Real Place?

Although the show is set in Chesapeake Shores (Maryland), filming takes place far away. Like many Hallmark Channel films and shows, Chesapeake ShoresVancouver was actually the location for filming. Particularly, Chesapeake ShoresThe footage was taken on Vancouver Island according to the Vancouver Tourism board’s official website.

Many of the businesses in Vancouver Island that are featured on the show can be visited even if they aren’t filming there. You can still find a pastry and coffee at the Chesapeake Shores Town Square Cafe, even though it is now called Bailey’s in Village Cafe.