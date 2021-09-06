Phillip Schofield States Touch ups are back As he celebrates the return to make up Artistry!

Phillip Schofield does his make-up before This Morning Phillip Schofield was delighted to be back in the ITV studio with The Morning’s make-up artist, and he will host the show again on Monday.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned Monday to This Morning, and Phillip was thrilled to be back with one of his colleagues.

Phillip was thrilled to see Holly Willoughby, 59, their co-host on the daytime TV program.

This Morning star took to his Instagram Stories during Monday’s ad break and filmed himself receiving a make-up application from ITV’s makeup artist.

“This is a turn up for the books. Look at this, look at this,” He told his audience that a masked makeup artist was running a brush over his face.

“Susie’s back! This is the first day she’s been allowed in the studio,” He continued, clearly happy to have the services of the make-up artist again.

The Dancing on Ice host then revealed how he dealt with a shortage of makeup artists on set over the past year.

“Normally, my makeup is in a bag, hidden behind that cushion but now I don’t have to do it, “While he was sitting on the blue couch, he spoke to viewers.

“I get my touch-ups back,” Before he could finish, he and Susie burst into fits of giggles.

Phillip and Holly, co-hosts of This Morning, revealed major changes to ITV’s show and safety measures for coronavirus.

“We said that we had a bit of news for you. Remember this, the two-meter stick that helped keep us safe for the last year and a half,” Phillip started telling viewers on his first show after the summer.

“Well goodbye to the two-meter stick and hello to the one-meter stick!”Holly completed the performance with a wild round of applause in the studio.

“Oh my gosh, we are so close and yet still so far, “The presenter, who is 40 years old, added.

Phillip joked about the restrictions and added to the fun, lighthearted atmosphere.

“We’re just randomly making up rules here, but this seemed like a good idea, “He told ITV viewers before telling his co-star cheekily: “You still can’t lick me.”

This Morning’s new rules caused confusion and frustration among some viewers of the mid-morning program.

“Holly and Phil making up the rules as they go along when they’ve posed for new promo pictures together.. why pretend???”One viewer pondered the matter on social media.

“ ‘You can see we are still apart’ Unlike the photos that are posted all over Instagram where we are practically sat in each other’s laps #thismorning,” added another.

After a long summer break, The Off-screens Pal was back This Morning as a presenter.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford stepped in as the popular presenting duo during their absence.

“It’s nice to have a bit of time off over the summer to catch up with friends and family and I love getting out in the garden and pouring a gin and tonic,” Phillip shared his feelings as he went back to work on Monday.

“But I love working so I never get holiday blues. I always look forward to getting back to a new series, I’m always happy to get back to work,” He concluded.