Seth Rogen Says ‘People Just Don’t Care’ About the Oscars

“Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring,” he said.

Seth Rogen doesn’t get why Hollywood wants everyone to love the Oscars.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen told Insider during an interview with Paul Rudd about their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips.

“To me, maybe people just don’t care,” the “Pam & Tommy” star continued. “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Despite the Academy Awards making major changes to the show to try to make it more appealing to viewers — including not having a host, trying to shorten the show by axing the original song performances, and at one time considering a most popular category — the Oscars have been on a decline in ratings for years.





Last year’s Oscars, which was scaled down due to the pandemic, drew the lowest ratings in the show’s history with under 10 million watching.

The Oscars hope to rebound this year by having a host, which will be the first time the show has had one since Jimmy Kimmel took the reigns in 2018.

No host has been announced yet. When Insider asked Rogen and Rudd who they think should host, Rogen admitted “that’s a tough one,” but added, “I’m sure there are comedians out there that want to, right?”

The two suggested someone “outside the box” like “Nathan for You” cocreator Nathan Fielder or HBO’s “How To with John Wilson” creator, John Wilson.





When Insider asked Rogen and Rudd if they have ever been asked to host the Oscars in the past the two clammed up.

“Maybe a soft conversation,” Rogen finally said with a laugh.

“I don’t think I would be a good host,” Rudd added.

The Oscars air on ABC on March 27.