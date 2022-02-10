Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Announces Complete Cast For Spring Return

The spring return of Broadway’s Beetlejuice will feature much of the cast that was in place prior to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown, producers announced today. Joining the previously announced Alex Brightman in the title role will be returnees Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano and Dana Steingold.

New to the production will be Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno.

The musical begins performances at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8.

Teeter, in the Lydia role originated in 2019 by Sophia Anne Caruso, has appeared on Broadway in The Crucible, Young Elizabeth and Mary Poppins. Other stage credits include The Secret Life of Bees, The Sound of Music and The Glass Menagerie.

Aravena has appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, Rocky, Jersey Boys and A Chorus Line. Love’s Broadway credits include the role of Celie in The Color Purple, and she’s appeared Off Broadway in Avenue Q and Emma & Max.

The full cast of Beetlejuice also includes Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens.

Based on the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an offbeat teenager whose life changes when her family moves into a home inhabited by a recently deceased couple and the green-tinted-haired demon Beetlejuice. The musical features an original score by Eddie Perfect, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, with choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Beetlejuice originally opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and closed along with the rest of Broadway in March 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown. The Music Man currently occupies the Winter Garden, necessitating Beetlejuice‘s change of venue.