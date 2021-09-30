Seth Meyers Lobbies MSNBC to Give Steve Van Zandt His Own Show

NBC’s Seth Meyers knows who should host the next big MSNBC show: Steve Van Zandt.

Meyers shared a clip of Van Zandt’s recent MSNBC hit on “Late Night” Wednesday, saying that at “a time of asymmetric, partisan fighting,” the “Sopranos” star and member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band would be a great addition to the national conversation.

“I just wish there was someone more insightful than me who could express the frustrating asymmetry between the two parties,” Meyers said. “Perhaps a newspaper columnist or political consultant, or someone from a think tank.”

He then rolled the clip of the actor saying, “I gotta admit, it’s a little depressing at the moment, a little frustrating. I just got this terrible feeling — I’ve had this for a long, long time — that we are in a war and only one side is fighting it and I’ve been feeling that for decades. It’s really coming to a serious place now where we might lose our democracy because of it.”

Van Zandt added he’s “sick” of Sen. Joe Manchin’s face on television.

“So happy that this is where we’re at with political commentary right now,” said Meyers. “I’m sick of the well-paid consultant and think tank pundits who clearly know nothing about actual voters shilling for big corporations and lead institutions. Let’s get Steve Van Zandt a show on MSNBC. Anybody who spent 45 years on a tour bus with Bruce Springsteen is definitely used to talking about politics.”

He suggested naming the show, “Little Steven, Big Ideas.”

