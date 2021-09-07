Serena Williams Looks Cool In Her New Photography Shoot

Serena Williams displayed her body brilliantly while posing like a model in a photoshoot, boldly flaunting her muscles in a gymnastic top designed by Nike and a tutu skirt.

Serena Williams is a tennis court legend who has inspired many people with her amazing skills. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also inspired women with her undiluted confidence.

Williams is confident in her skin, her gender and her physique. Williams has strength because of her toned muscle mass.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist turned to fashion to spread her message of beauty at all levels. The sports star has even created a brand that celebrates women of all sizes.

A recent photoshoot saw her displaying her bold features on a sofa, while one leg extended in front of herself.

Williams wore a Nike abstract print gymnastic top with black shorts and leather ankle boots. He also wore a sports watch. The caption for this relaxation pose was excellent. “Resting and healing, but make it fashion.”

The warm and homely setting of the shoot was a draw for many, but the most striking thing about the shoot was Williams’ modelling prowess, which was matched with her stunning ensemble.