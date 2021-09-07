A Pilot Flies Through A Hurricane Safely And The Video Surfaces On The Internet

A Pilot Flies Through A Hurricane Safely And The Video Surfaces On The Internet
By Amy Comfi
In
NewsViral

Two pilots bravely navigated the severe weather conditions while flying in Hurricane Ida’s path through the Gulf of Mexico.

On social media, the footage of an airline pilot flying through Hurricane Ida in a single-engine aircraft is trending. The video was first posted by the NOAA Hurricane Hunters on Facebook. It attracted terrified reactions from netizens.

The clip showed the pilot controlling the aircraft expertly, with an assistant pilot sitting beside him, both wearing aviation headsets. He seemed calm as he made his way through the Category 4 Hurricane’s eye.

A Pilot Flies Through A Hurricane Safely And The Video Surfaces On The Internet

Two pilots navigate the plane through Hurricane Ida.

The camera began to pan the plane’s length before focusing on the exterior.

Evidence of the stormy weather video also shows the pilot. Despite the dangers of the flight, the US pilot was determined to focus on the early morning mission.

“OVER THE GULF OF MEXICOꟷ Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during this morning’s mission August 29, 2021.”

Lt. Cmdr. was the one who received the video credit. Doremus from NOAA Corps. The NOAA also shared a link encouraging people to visit the website in order to find resources after the storm made landfall.

A Pilot Flies Through A Hurricane Safely And The Video Surfaces On The Internet

Many Facebook users used the comment section to share how frightening they found the mission. Others praised the pilots’ courage. One of the comments :

“This is amazing. Thanks for this. Brave soul.”

Another commenter focused on the aircraft used in the mission. He pointed out that pilots who were less well-equipped for the task made their efforts more admirable. The commenter submitted:

“Pretty cool. NOAA used to be VW$ out of JAX. Didn’t know they were still using P#s. Always wondered why they used a short, stiff-winged airplane to penetrate a hurricane, not a great ride.”

Numerous netizens offered tributes to the brave men, women and children who risked everything to save the lives of those affected by Hurricane Ida and other natural catastrophes.

Many were stunned by the video. Others praised the bravery of the pilots for taking on such a difficult flight. One commenter called the experience “unreal.”

Latest News

Previous articleThe Role Given to David Beckham’s in World XI vs England XI

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder