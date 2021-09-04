Selfish Bride Kicks Her Friends Out of Her Wedding after Their Dance!

One selfish woman kicked out her friends at her wedding because she thought they were too much of a distraction. It took her some time to realize she was being selfish.

Sarah was about to get married! Friends had given up on the hope that Sarah, a 38-year-old spinster with a rigid brain, would finally settle for a man.

She was a picky girl, and no man was good enough for her until she was 36. Sarah desired a man who had a wide range of contradictory qualities.

Sarah was about to get married, but there was drama on the dance floor. | Photo: Shutterstock

She would get angry whenever she told her friends, Emily and Micki, about it, and they joked about how she would have to mold clay to make such a man.

But one day, she finally introduced her two married friends to Daryl, a handsome man who seemed to check all her boxes. They were full of excitement to see the show take off and were happy. One evening, they shared the news over a cup of martinis.

“I found the one guy,” She blushed.

“What?”Micki asked.

“The one!”Sarah was kind enough to answer.

“Don’t tell me, “Emily squealed. “You finally met a man who meets your standards?”

“Yes, his name is Daryl, “Sarah smiled, as she sipped her martini.

Sarah finally finds the perfect man.

Sarah’s friends were able to see how happy she was and they were first to learn when Daryl proposed.

Sarah and Emily planned the entire event together, with Sarah making any last-minute adjustments to ensure that it was perfect. Everything seemed fine until Emily injured her foot one week before the ceremony.

At the hospital, she was in a wheelchair. She was disappointed because she had been excited to go dancing at her friend’s wedding with her hubby. She would now have to watch the others dance and she would need to be there for them.

Before the wedding, Emily injured her foot.

Even though she was bummed out by her situation, that did not stop her from joining Micki to attend Sarah’s wedding, and the event went on smoothly.

The couple led the crowd to their first dance as they were finally ready to dance. They also opened up the floor to anyone who wanted to dance.

Emily’s sadness was palpable, but her husband Josh stayed right by her side and tried his best to take her mind off it. Josh got up to pick Emily up after 30 minutes and started dancing.

Carrying Emily in his arms, Josh tried his best to sway with the music, unaware that the people around them near the newlyweds’ table had been watching them in admiration and even taking videos of them.

Emily was content, even though Josh could only maintain the performance for a mere minute. Her smile was infectious. The guests around her started to clap when the event was over.

After Sarah married her, Emily was happy that her husband took her to the wedding. Photo: Getty Images | Photo: Getty Images

Not everyone was happy about the dance. Sarah was seething inside, thinking Emily and her husband had stolen the spotlight from the bride and groom.

Unable to control her anger, but cautious about making a scene during her wedding, she decided to politely ask Emily and Josh to leave her wedding.

“Did she really just ask us to leave her wedding?” Emily said to her husband, looking shocked and disappointed. Josh couldn’t speak but you could clearly see his sadness and disappointment.

“Sarah, why would you kick us out of your wedding like that?” Emily asked the following day.

“I was disappointed when you both stole all the attention from me with the stunt you pulled when the day was clearly supposed to be about me and Daryl!” Sarah answered, tagging them as terrible friends.

Josh responded: “I had no idea what you’re talking about.”

“Check their social media feeds, then!”Sarah.

When they did, they saw photos and videos of him with his wife dancing while he was carrying them.

Sarah was furious at her friend for taking all the attention.

Although there were photos of the groom and bride, Emily’s dancing posts seem to have been getting more attention. Josh tried to explain to Emily that it was their favorite song and that he wanted to cheer her up for a while.

Sarah was not convinced by him and her family continued to talk about how romantic it was. They called it “It.” “real love,”It really hit a chord with her.

Emily was not as apologetic. In a letter to Sarah, she revealed that Sarah was always a drama queen.

Sarah was upset that Josh’s gesture toward Sarah was not mentioned. | Photo: Pixabay

Micki received a lot of earfuls from Sarah when she opened up about the situation to Micki. Micki was not the only one who agreed with her. After some reflection, she realized she was wrong.

She apologized and went to Josh’s house with some wedding photos. They all enjoyed the happy moments and bonded. Sarah was pleased that they had been able to get along again when she left. Emily almost lost her friends because of her selfishness.

Sarah tried to make amends and reconcile with Josh, Emily.

What can we learn from this story?

Selfishness can destroy relationships. Sarah would have lost Emily, Josh, and possibly Micki friendships if she hadn’t come to her senses quickly.

This account is inspired by a story by a reader but was written by a professional writer. All names have been changed in order to protect identities and maintain privacy. Tell us your story. You might make a difference in someone’s life. If you would like to share your story, please send it to [email protected]