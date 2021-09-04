Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed!

The Real Housewives of New JerseyThe cast teased the Season 12 cast trip, which is unlike anything the Garden State ladies have seen before. The cast will be heading to Nashville, TN this year for some good old-fashioned barbecue, whiskey, as well as mechanical bull fun. The cast has shared video and photo footage from their time in Nashville. A Twitter account also documented the experience. The Housewives Every move.

Nashville ScannerBeginning Aug. 26, I began to tweet the location of the women’s whereabouts “Looks like [they] will be here through the weekend at least…from another not as [an] enthusiastic anonymous tipster, “The tweet reads “Add a note from the source,” “Unfortunately, I can confirm they are here until 8/29 at the latest filming.”

Another tweet was sent by the account and reads, “The New Jersey housewives are in town for their last trip (filming) something tells me they will def get into fights on Broadway…might be a fun night.”

Another source tweeted a tip for the account, noting: “Confirmed. They are at a downtown hotel according to my source there.”According to one tweet, the cast attracted a large crowd in an area that is often visited by tourists.

Another Twitter user shared that the group was seen at Nashville’s recording studio. It is unclear if the group was there as part of a tourist event or if they are recording new music. Melissa Gorga has released two pop singles since appearing on the show. “On Display.”

Jackie Goldschnieder (OG’s), Teresa Guidice, Jackie Goldschnieder (Jennifer Aydin), Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs will all be back for season 12. Traci Lynn Johnson, the wife of Tiki Barber (former NFL star), is also expected to join the cast. The Sun. Johnson was seen filming alongside Guidice and has been vetted for years by the producers. Aikisha Kolon and Carolina Rauseo are also believed to be joining.