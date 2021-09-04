Love Island Liam on a Seriously Date Night With Irresistible Millie!

After a bumpy ride in the villa, the couple won the 50k cash prize. The pair spent time quarantine apart and have now reunited.

Love Island winners Liam Reardon & Millie Court had another sexy night as their celebrations continued.

They went on their first date outside the villa. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner, with Liam keeping his eyes on Millie.

Millie, 24 years old, looked stunning in a bodycon gown and stilettos with her hair in a low bun.

Liam, 22, looked thrilled to be reunited and shared adorable moments with his one million Instagram followers.

Posting to social media, the Welsh laborer wrote: “Great evening spent in special company.

“It’s so good to be back out with family and most importantly, back with my girl.”

Prior to the romantic dinner, the pair enjoyed an intimate walk, enjoying their time together after a forced period of separation due to coronavirus restrictions.

The two stars have been seen enjoying life on the outside world with fellow co-stars Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran, and Lucinda Strafford.

The ex-Islanders have been seen partying in London and spending a lot of time together, following ten days of quarantine apart.

The winning couple was forced to spend time away from each other after the final due to Covid restrictions.

Millie went back to Essex to spend her isolation period with her family, while Liam opted for an East London hotel to spend his quarantine period.

The two chose to isolate separately, but that didn’t stop them from showing their affection for one another.

Millie posted a picture to Instagram and showed Liam his love for her. He sent Millie flowers and a sweet note. “Missing you my gorgeous, I love you”.

After a turbulent journey in the villa, Millie and Liam were named the winners of Love Island’s seventh series.

Both arrived as bombshells but soon found common ground.

Casa Amor was threatening to break up the couple as Liam sought to establish a relationship with Lillie, a Newcastle beauty.

Lillie returned to the villa and explained to Liam’s girlfriend that their connection was’very fifty-fifty.

But “Milliam” After Liam’s groveling, he was able to come back in good shape.

Toby and Chloe were also finalists. They recently had their first date.

The couple documented their boozy adventures through Instagram. They included a trip at Nandos followed by a game ping pong at London’s Bounce.

Toby posted a picture of Chloe on Instagram captioned “Find someone who looks at me like Chloe does at that wrap!”

However, little has been said about fourth-place finalists Tyler and Kaz.

The London beauty shared a sweet message on Instagram from her return to London. “Kaz here, I have my phone back now and I want to say a huge thank you for all the love and support. It doesn’t go unnoticed!”

However, the couple has been strangely quiet since their return. Fans speculate on Twitter that they might be spending more time alone.