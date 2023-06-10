See You in My 19th Life Release Date, Cast & Where To Watch

“See You in My 19th Life” is an upcoming South Korean television series based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey. Starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo, the series promises an intriguing storyline centered around reincarnation and the memories of past lives. With its premiere scheduled for June 17, 2023, on tvN, and availability on Netflix in selected regions, fans are eagerly anticipating this supernatural drama. Read on to learn more about the release date, cast, and plot of “See You in My 19th Life.”

See You in My 19th Life Release Date

“See You in My 19th Life” is set to premiere on June 17, 2023, and will air on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 (KST). This allows viewers to enjoy the series on a regular basis over the weekend, immersing themselves in the captivating narrative.

See You in My 19th Life Spoilers

The story revolves around Ban Ji-eum, portrayed by Shin Hye-sun, a woman with the extraordinary ability to remember all her past lives. After a tragic accident ends her eighteenth life prematurely, Ji-eum decides to reconnect with the people from her previous lives in her nineteenth incarnation. The series promises to explore the themes of reincarnation, love, and destiny as Ji-eum embarks on a journey to uncover the truths of her past.

See You in My 19th Life Cast

“See You in My 19th Life” features a talented cast bringing the characters to life. Here are the main cast members and their respective roles:

Shin Hye-sun as Ban Ji-eum:

Ji-eum possesses the supernatural ability to recall all her past lives.

She works as a member of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel.

Park So-yi portrays the younger version of Ban Ji-eum.

Ahn Bo-hyun as Moon Seo-ha:

Seo-ha is the heir of a wealthy family who suffers from trauma following a car accident.

He serves as the executive director of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel.

Jung Hyeon-jun plays the younger Moon Seo-ha.

Ha Yoon-kyung as Yoon Cho-won:

Cho-won is Joo-won’s younger sister and a landscape architect.

Ahn Dong-goo as Ha Do-yoon:

Do-yoon is Seo-ha’s secretary and childhood friend.

Where To Watch See You in My 19th Life?

For viewers outside of South Korea, “See You in My 19th Life” will be available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions. This enables a wider audience to enjoy the series conveniently on the popular streaming platform.

Conclusion

“See You in My 19th Life” is an upcoming South Korean drama series based on the webtoon by Lee Hey. With its captivating storyline and talented cast, the series is set to premiere on June 17, 2023, airing on tvN every Saturday and Sunday. Fans can also look forward to streaming it on Netflix in selected regions. Prepare to be immersed in the mystical world of reincarnation and follow Ban Ji-eum’s journey as she discovers the secrets of her past lives in this highly anticipated drama.