The Smoke Blankets US as Canada’s Wildfires Blanket the Air

As smoke from the Canadian fires covers much of America’s East Coast, medical experts advise that you should stay indoors with the windows closed. These tips will help you to ensure that the air in your home is healthy.

Inside Edition talked to an expert about what can be done as fans and air filters have been flying off of the shelves in the areas with the most smoke.

“Hopefully soon I’ll get some more in but it was so busy yesterday that now I’m out of stock,” one shop owner in New York City told Inside Edition.

Home Depot and PC Richard and Sons in New York have also run out of air purifiers and fans.

Caroline Solomon from the lifestyle magazine, Inside Edition, demonstrated to a Long Island resident how you can create a DIY version.

Solomon suggests that you take an old, ordinary box fan and place a furnace screen in front. Tape around the edges to ensure there aren’t any gaps.

Soloman also suggested that you should keep your fireplace’s flue closed.

Drivers should set their air conditioning to circulate the existing air inside the vehicle rather than bringing in outside air.

American Lung Association issued their own advice, including being extra cautious with children who are in the smoky environment because their lungs still develop.