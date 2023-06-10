Indictment Day – Donald Trump plays golf, DJs music and hires new legal team

On Friday, the Justice Department unveiled a federal complaint charging Donald Trump as a former president with 37 counts of felony for his alleged misuse of classified documents.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation into the matter.

Trump’s attorneys expressed their disapproval on the radio while he addressed his fans from his Bedminster Country Club private cottage, New Jersey.

Trump called it a hoax in a Truth Social post.

He then ate dinner at the club house, where he “acted as a Dj” according to The New York TimesHe uses an iPad to listen to his favorite music: Pavarotti, James Brown, and Elvis.

Inside Edition caught Trump on Friday playing golf.

According to reports, the president is busy strategizing his campaign strategy with his advisers.

He will then report on Tuesday, at 3 pm, to the federal courthouse of Miami, to be charged with these criminal charges.

According to the indictment, Trump is accused of storing boxes of classified material in various rooms at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment included photographs that showed the alleged boxes in the basement, the bathroom, and the stage of the Palm Beach private club.

According to the indictment, these documents detailed U.S. capabilities as well those of our allies. They also described the United States’ military vulnerability and provided details on the US nuclear program.

Trump’s supporters — and even his rivals for the Republican nomination — did come to his defense.

What is the difference between being so aggressive about Trump and so passive with Hillary or Hunter? Florida Governor Ron DeSants tweeted.

Jim Trusty, Trump’s lawyer, also went around on Friday to defend Trump against these accusations on CNN, Today and Good Morning America. Then, on Friday morning he resigned along with another Trump lawyer John Rowley.

DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT

According to the indictment, prosecutors have an audio recording where Trump boasts about taking classified papers from the White House.

A text message exchange is also included in the indictment between a member of Trump’s family who was not identified, and Waltine Nauta. Nauta informed the unidentified Trump family member that the documents boxes would be too large to fit on Trump’s aircraft.

ABC says Melania Trump is a family member.

The photo was taken this past week as she left Trump Tower, New York City.

She will be in Miami Tuesday to hear his charges.

Will Trump’s legal woes hinder his campaign for the White House in 2016?

The only way to know is time.

Todd Blanche will represent Trump now. He previously worked for disgraced Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort, and is a member of the legal team defending Trump’s New York case.