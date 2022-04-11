See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.

Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance.

Harlow was nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the Kids Choice Awards, a trophy that ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. What Harlow did receive: A face full of green slime, as a deluge of ooze was blasted onto the stage seconds after the rapper’s medley, coating his all-white ensemble.

Harlow took the sliming in stride, calling it a “bucket list” moment on Instagram following his performance:

In his first-ever RS cover story, Harlow talked about listening to the Beatles, his upcoming role in the White Men Can’t Jump remake, defending Eminem and his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, due out May 6.

“I will proudly say that I was part of the production of the entire thing, because I just know what I want more than ever. I tell these guys I’m working with that I’m so grateful for them,” Harlow said of the LP.

“Because I’m making the music I wanted to make my whole life… Finally, I’m getting exactly what I’m looking for out of production, instead of reaching for something like I’ve been doing for so many years. And you’ll be able to hear the little bits of it in my discography along the way that led to this.”