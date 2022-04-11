See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.

Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance.

Harlow was nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the Kids Choice Awards, a trophy that ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. What Harlow did receive: A face full of green slime, as a deluge of ooze was blasted onto the stage seconds after the rapper’s medley, coating his all-white ensemble.

Harlow took the sliming in stride, calling it a “bucket list” moment on Instagram following his performance:

In his first-ever RS cover story, Harlow talked about listening to the Beatles, his upcoming role in the White Men Can’t Jump remake, defending Eminem and his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, due out May 6.

“I will proudly say that I was part of the production of the entire thing, because I just know what I want more than ever. I tell these guys I’m working with that I’m so grateful for them,” Harlow said of the LP.

“Because I’m making the music I wanted to make my whole life… Finally, I’m getting exactly what I’m looking for out of production, instead of reaching for something like I’ve been doing for so many years. And you’ll be able to hear the little bits of it in my discography along the way that led to this.”

Latest News

Previous articleLarry David Confirms HBO Comedy Will Be Back
Next articleAhead Of S.W.A.T.’s 100th Episode, Shemar Moore Shares Thoughts On Why The CBS Show Has Been So Successful

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact