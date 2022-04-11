Larry David Confirms HBO Comedy Will Be Back

Larry David is keen to do more Curb Your Enthusiasm.

During a TV Academy event at the DGA tonight, David confirmed that the long-running HBO series will be back for a 12th season.

When asked whether, he’ll do more, the creator and star of the show replied affirmatively.

It comes after season 11 finished airing at the end of December. This season followed Larry as he navigated the fact that he didn’t have the requisite five-foot fence around his pool after a burglar drowned in it.

As a result, he was forced to hire Maria Sofia, a somewhat untalented actress and niece of the dead burglar for his new show, Young Larry. David starts dating councilwoman Irma Kostroski, played by Tracey Ullman, to help while Leon searches for another Mary Ferguson to take to Asia with him.

The event featured David, executive producer Jeff Schaffer, who earlier in the day was at Deadline’s Contenders TV event representing FX Networks series Dave, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

Curb ostensibly operates on David’s schedule and whims.

“As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline in February.

David exec produces alongside Schaffer, Gavin Polone and Garlin.