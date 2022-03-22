See Behind-the Scenes Clip of Olivia Rodrigo Recording for SOUR

Olivia Rodrigo is putting her “drivers license”You can put it to good use in an E! News Exclusive Clip from her upcoming film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).

The video contains the following: “brutal” singer, 19, gives fans a “behind-the-scenes look” at how she created her Grammy award-nominated debut album SOURShe also released, which was released in May 2021.

Olivia revealed that the film, which begins streaming on Disney+ starting March 25, will feature Go Pro footage of her with producer and co-writer Dan NigroThey were in the recording studio creating the chart-topping songs SOUR.

In one clip below, viewers see the pair get hit with a wave of nostalgia while listening to one of their songs together. As Dan scrolls through his computer to play a song, Olivia remarks, “What’s that?” He then replies, “The very first song we wrote together.”

Dan laughs when Olivia’s vocals begin to kick in.

The singer says that moments like these hold a special place in her heart. They have become her favorite memories. “favorite part of the film.”