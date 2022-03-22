The most common signs that you might have cancer are from head to toe

Many of us will be affected by CANCER in our lifetime.

It is scary to think about yourself or a loved one suffering with this condition. However, if caught early, your chances of survival increase.

1 Tragically, most people will experience cancer at some time in their lives. However, early detection is key. Credit to Alamy

It’s crucial to be aware of red flags that may indicate that you should get checked out.

They don’t always indicate that you have cancer. You ultimately know your body best. However, it is important to pay attention to certain key areas.

Head and mouth:

Warning sign: A fever of 38C or more that lasts less than two weeks, or excessive sweating or infection that keeps returning are all signs.

A croaky or irritable voice is not usually a sign of a cold.

However, if your voice is croaky or hoarse after a reasonable time, you should get it checked.

You should also be on the lookout for a cough.

It is common to have a cough. A cough is a common condition. However, if your cough persists or becomes worse it could be an indication of cancer.

Another area of concern is difficulty swallowing or chewing.

Your doctor can examine it if there isn’t an immediate problem.

A lot of diseases include a loss of appetite.

It’s worth looking at if you’re not feeling unwell or are not hungry.

Although mouth ulcers can be common, they are usually treated within three weeks.

It is important to check for any red/white patches or an ulcer that doesn’t heal after three weeks.

Torso:

Sudden heartburn or indigestion that is persistent and unresolved is a sign of trouble. Your doctor will be able to examine this.

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on your fitness. If you notice that you have lost breath from doing activities you used to enjoy, schedule a visit.

Many women know that regular breast exams are important to keep on top any signs of cancer.

Men should give their torsos a good look every now and again, since they have some breast tissue.

Any change in the shape, size, and feel of your body should be reported immediately to your GP.

Your regular toilet habits can save your life. If you experience pain when urinating, or have difficulty pooing, it is important to be aware.

It doesn’t matter if you go to the toilet more or less often, or spot blood, it should be investigated.

Under this umbrella, feeling bloated every day is not common. Talk to your doctor if you experience persistent discomfort.

Skin:

Your skin is pretty good at healing. It is worth seeing a dermatologist if it is not healing properly.

Moles are the first sign you may have skin cancer.

You should consult your doctor if there is a new or changing shape of an existing mole.

General signs

You can get heavy night sweats from many things, including infections, menopause, or just a hot night.

Regular sweats during sleep that make you feel sore could be a sign you may have cancer.

Weight loss without meaning to in a very short time frame is also a sign that you have cancer.

A red flag sign that something is wrong is feeling tired for no apparent reason for a while.

Talk to your doctor if there are any unusual lumps or swellings that persist for more than a few weeks.