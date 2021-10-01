Season One’s Finale – Answers to Our Questions

Season One's Finale - Answers to Our Questions
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jungjae) wins, but things don’t go according his plan.

squid game

“Squid Game.”

Netflix


Halfway through the season the show suggests there can only one winner to the competition. This is not apparent to the main characters until after the final game.

Cho Sang-Woo (Park Hae-soo), a North Korean loner, brutally kills Sae-Byeok. (HoYeon Jung). The final game is a fight between Sang-Woo’s protagonist Seong Gi-Hun. (Lee Jung-jae). They must play Squid Game. The rules are described at the start of the series.

Gi-Hun finally wins but, before he can step to victory, Sang-Woo turns to stop the game. Realizing the moral implications, he realizes that winning is a bad thing. Sang Woo commits suicide to save Gi-Hun.

Sang-Woo was mostly concerned about himself throughout the games so it is almost poetic justice that Sang-Woo sacrifices his own life to win the prize for which all his hopes and dreams were shattered.

Gi-Hun, despite all his wealth, is still unhappy and returns to the same poor life that he lived before. He discovers Il Nam (Hideo Kumura), an old man who appeared to have died in episode six.

Latest News

Previous article21 New members added to HFPA by Black and Latino Journalists
Next articleFull Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact