Season One’s Finale – Answers to Our Questions

Halfway through the season the show suggests there can only one winner to the competition. This is not apparent to the main characters until after the final game.

Cho Sang-Woo (Park Hae-soo), a North Korean loner, brutally kills Sae-Byeok. (HoYeon Jung). The final game is a fight between Sang-Woo’s protagonist Seong Gi-Hun. (Lee Jung-jae). They must play Squid Game. The rules are described at the start of the series.

Gi-Hun finally wins but, before he can step to victory, Sang-Woo turns to stop the game. Realizing the moral implications, he realizes that winning is a bad thing. Sang Woo commits suicide to save Gi-Hun.

Sang-Woo was mostly concerned about himself throughout the games so it is almost poetic justice that Sang-Woo sacrifices his own life to win the prize for which all his hopes and dreams were shattered.

Gi-Hun, despite all his wealth, is still unhappy and returns to the same poor life that he lived before. He discovers Il Nam (Hideo Kumura), an old man who appeared to have died in episode six.