21 New members added to HFPA by Black and Latino Journalists

21 additional members have been added to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association roster. This marks a 20% increase overall.

48% are women and 24% are Black. 24% are Asian. 29% of Latinx members are Latinx. 19% are Middle Eastern/North African. This year, the organization was criticized for not having enough Black members.

These members will be eligible to vote for the Golden Globes immediately and can join the HFPA boards right away.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new members into our family,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said. “We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of color involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership. That is how we’re growing an inclusive environment, and for us to make this much progress in six months is a testament to our membership and our dedication to building something better.”

The organization will also offer support to future applicants who were not accepted this year, so that they can have the materials they need if they decide to reapply for the 2022 program.

Earlier this month, the HFPA chose three external advisers, Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison, to help select the group tasked with reviewing new member applications. A week earlier, Sharlette Hambrick and Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey were appointed independent directors to the HFPA board. The HFPA is still looking for a new CEO.

The HFPA elected a new president and appointed three members to its Board of Directors. This Board is made up of 1/3 of women and 1/3 of people of colour. They also communicated with studios across the industry and began the process of meeting with Hollywood publicists.

“Most, if not all of our members have spent countless hours over the past several months dedicating themselves to reform – from DEI training, to serving on committees to find new members, to representing the organization in meetings with key partners,”Hoehne stated. “It’s clear that they love this organization, they love this industry and wanted to put in the work, reshaping our entire Association in a remarkably short amount of time.”

For the complete list of new members, see below.

• Raffi Boghosian, Al Arabiya

• Kelley Carter, ESPN (Global)

• David Caspi, Israel Hayom

• Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN

• Andrés Correa Guatarasma, El Universal

• Earl Gibson III, Getty Images

• Eun Seon Ha, KOFIC

• Hamdy Howaida, El Akhbar

• Itsuko Hirai, Movie Walker Press

• K.J. Matthews, DW-TV

• Juan Navarro, Televisa

• Jânio Carlos Vieira Nazareth, Cinépop

• Ruben Peralta-Rigaud, SensaCine

• Gerardo Prat, ¡HOLA! TV

• Kimberly Reyes, Film Ireland

• Mico Saad, TeN TV

• Asel Sherniyazova, AKIpress News Agency

• Gabriel Silva Lamboglia, El País

• Miriam Spritzer, L’Officiel Brasil

• Mario Pacheco Székely, El Universal

• Yuko Yoshikawa, Cinema Today