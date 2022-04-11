Scottie Scheffler Wins Masters With Golf Clubs Designed for Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, the first major of his career.

Scheffler is in the midst of a ridiculously hot run of golf, having won four of his past six events.

Scheffler’s streak comes thanks in part to Tiger Woods, who helped designed the irons that have carried Scheffler to victory time after time.

Just two weeks after taking the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, Scottie Scheffler added an exclamation point to his title, shooting a 1-under 71 at Augusta National to win the Masters in dominant fashion on Sunday.

Scheffler stepped up to the 18th tee on his final round with a five-shot lead on the field. After two comically nervy misses from a few feet on the green, Scheffler got home with a double-bogey to earn the first green jacket of his young career.

It was Scheffler’s fourth win in the past six events he’s played.

Scheffler’s run of dominance is one of the most impressive the golf world has seen since Tiger Woods was in his prime. As it turns out, Scheffler has Woods to thank, in part, for his incredible success.

Last year, the 25-year-old from Dallas, Texas, started playing with TaylorMade’s P7TW irons in his bag. The “TW” in the name, unsurprisingly, refers to Tiger Woods, for whom the clubs were originally designed.

They are the irons that Woods won the 2019 Masters with, and on Sunday, they were again in the bag of the winner at Augusta National.

While Scheffler has been playing with the clubs for more than a year now, he just made his relationship with TaylorMade official, signing a multi-year deal with the brand in early March after winning two events to start 2022.

Since signing that deal, Scheffler has already won two more events, including the biggest prize in all of golf.

Safe to say that TaylorMade is getting their money’s worth.