Chris Pine Admits He Only Recently Got A Smartphone, Opens Up About His New ‘Crack Machine’

Living in the age of the internet, smartphones and social media is a fact of life many of us simply accept and prescribe to, but believe it or not, there’s a number of people who are not spending hours glued to screens. One of those people seems to be Star Trek actor Chris Pine, who previously shared that he carries around a flip phone rather than upgrading to the latest technology. As it turns out, the actor has since caught up to technology with the rest of us.

Chris Pine strikes me as an old soul. Someone who doesn’t necessarily want to live in the age of TikTok but here he is. The 41-year-old actor, who recently went viral online for his new beard , shared his experience upgrading his in-pocket tech with these words:

I had a flip phone for four years, or three years, and I just got an iPhone because I felt pummeled by how difficult being analog… It was very difficult. But, having just gotten this crack machine, it’s really bad. These machines are really, really, really bad. I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if my soul can handle it.

Whoa, four years without text messaging, scrolling and portable internet!?! It’s interesting to hear the actor’s perspective going from analog to digital during an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz . Chris Pine continued:

I used to read so many books, Josh. I was fucking murdering these books, just 15 books in like three months. And then [the phone] showed up, and it’s… I can tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but I can’t tell you a fucking thing about literature. I just want to vomit. I hate myself, [I have] such self-loathing about it.

Pine’s comments about his arrival to the digital world is super eye-opening. So many of us are addicted to our phones and the internet without being self aware about it, but the actor is super in tune with how much he hates being so online after not being a part of it for years. He is especially mourning all the time for books he made beforehand, where nowadays he feels like he’s been reading up more on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s blooming romance these days.

Following his last role as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, Chr i s Pine has two recent movies that have been released. Pine stars in the action thriller The Contractor alongside Gillian Jacobs and Kiefer Sutherland, which has the actor playing a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant who joins a private contracting organization. The movie is currently in theaters.

Additionally, Pine is also in another thriller called All The Old Knives with Thandiwe Newton and Laurence Fishburne, which is available to stream now with an Amazon Prime subscription . The actor will also be a part of many more upcoming movies in the near future including Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, a Dungeons & Dragons movie and reportedly a fourth Star Trek film with the rest of his cast .

Now that you’ve caught up on the latest with Chris Pine, I feel it’s only on brand to remind you to go out and read a book sometime. The internet and your movie news will be here when you need it, especially here on CinemaBlend.