Scott Disick Absolutely Hates How His Children Have Bonded With Travis Barker

Is Scott Disick “threatened and angry” by how much his three kids have bonded with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s new beau, Travis Barker? According to one tabloid, Disick is a “desperate dad” that’s been extremely frustrated over how much his kids get along with Barker. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Per a report from Star, Scott Disick is furious over how much his kids have been bonding with Travis Barker. “Travis takes time with them; he listens and educates them about music, helps them with school,” One insider says.

The same source leaks that Kourtney Kardashian’s new love does “everything a loving dad or stepdad would.” But apparently, Disick isn’t too fond of Barker’s relationship with his kids.

“He’s irritated by how much his kids fawn over Travis,” the insider snitches, but Disick is holding his tongue and refuses to “bad-mouth” Kardashian’s new man. Based on the last time Disick lashed out at Kardashian and Barker’s romance, he knows better than to repeat the same mistake. “He has to suck up and play nice, on the surface at least,” According to an unnamed source, the conclusion is that Disick has made the same mistake again.

As the tabloid notes, Disick has mocked Barker and Kardashian’s relationship for their PDA. It’s no secret there’s possibly still some bad blood between Disick and Kardashian and maybe even Barker too. However, as far as Star‘s claim that Disick has a problem with Barker or how he treats his kids?

This magazine also claimed months ago that Disick was afraid of Barker. An unnamed source claimed that Disick “feels kind of emasculated and inferior to the guy. He knows he could kick his butt!” Apparently, Kardashian’s “x-rated” photos on Instagram with Barker were “a massive kick in the teeth” to Disick. Again, Gossip Cop proved that the tabloid was stretching the truth into a far more dramatic story.